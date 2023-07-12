Warning : Some of the images and details in this article may be distressing to some readers

A mum and her two daughters made £125,000 from running an illegal puppy breeding business in "atrocious" conditions in the family home.

When the property in Caerphilly County was raided officers found dozens of dogs and pups living in rooms filthy with faeces and urine, and with little access to water, light or fresh air.

Mother Julie Pearce and daughters Rosalie Pearce and Kaylie Adams sold the puppies online on sites including Gumtree.

They claimed they were the offspring of much-loved family pets but the reality was very different, with the pups actually being the result of a large-scale and profitable puppy farming operation.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that when officers from Caerphilly Council along with police and RSPCA officers and a vet went to an address on Glyn Terrace in Fochriw in March 2022.

They found a total of 54 dogs being kept in "atrocious" conditions in darks rooms which were covered in faeces and urine. The court heard many of the dogs in the house had hair which was dirty and matted, and some were infested with fleas.

Officers found a number of puppy pens which were far too small for the number of pups being kept in them and the dogs were "desperate for attention and play" and were nervous around people, indicating a lack of socialisation.

In one of the bedrooms - which was described as being unventilated and with a "heavy fly infestation" - the officers found a dozen dogs, several of which were small and underweight, while officers found another 23 dogs living in the dining room of the house without water.

In another room officers found a bitch suckling her litter - the room was described as being too cold for the pups, and there was no water for the mother.

While officers were searching the house defendants Adams, aged 24, and her 33-year-old sister Rosalie Pearce returned home, and when their phones were examined it became clear from text messages they had been running an "extensive and unlicensed dog breeding" business breeding multiple litters of pups.

Though for much of the time mum Julie Pearce had been living in Spain while her daughters did the hands-on work in the house.

The court heard the defendants advertised puppies for sale on websites including Gumtree with no indication that they were the result of a commercial breeding and selling enterprise.

In one example read to the court the defendants advertised a Shih Tzu-cross puppy as "raised in our busy family home" and whose mother was their "loved family pet".

The court heard details of a statement from the woman who bought the pup in question for £2,000 as a present for her mother in which she said she would never have purchased had she realised it came from a puppy farm.

Rosalie Pearce and Kaylie Adams, both Glyn Terrace, Fochriw, Bargoed, had previously pleaded guilty to running an unlicensed dog breeding business, engaging in unfair commercial practices, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, and failing to meet the welfare needs of animals when they appeared in the dock for sentencing.

Julie Pearce, of the same address, had previously pleaded guilty to the same unlicensed dog breeding and unfair commercial practices charges when she appeared alongside her daughters.

Barristers for all three defendants said their clients were genuinely remorseful for what had happened.

Officers found dozens of dogs and pups living in rooms filthy with faeces and urine, and with little access to water, light or fresh air. Credit: Media Wales

Hannah Friedman, for Julie Pearce, said her client had always kept dogs and began breeding them as a hobby but then during the Covid pandemic she "saw an opportunity to make money doing something she loved".

She said the defendant left Wales for Spain in September or October 2021 and was "mortified" at what happened in her property.

Kathryn Lane, for Rosalie Pearce, said her client was an animal lover and was genuinely remorseful at the way the enterprise "spiralled".

Judge David Wynn Morgan described the case as "appalling" and said the motivation for the operation was the "greed" of the defendants, and he said he was satisfied that Julie Pearce was behind the breeding business even though she now appeared to be trying to shift the blame to her daughters.

He said the conditions the dogs were found living in contrasted with £125,000 the trio made from breeding and selling them.

The judge said any sentence other than a custodial one would be an "affront to the public" but they were sentences that need not be served immediately.

Rosalie Pearce was sentenced to 56 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months and was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work; Kaylie Adams was sentenced to 56 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months and was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation course; Julie Pearce was sentenced to 42 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

All three defendants were banned from keeping animals for the next 10 years.

A Proceeds of Crime Act investigation will now be launched into their finances.

Speaking after the sentencing Philippa Leonard, Caerphilly Council's cabinet member for public protection, said animal welfare was a priority for the local authority, and she urged anyone with suspicions about unlicensed and "unscrupulous" puppy breeders to report their concerns.

She said: "Sadly unlicensed breeders often prioritise profit over animal welfare. Unlicensed dog breeding is a serious matter and it is hoped that the outcome of this case will serve as a strong deterrent to those who operate in this manner."Animal welfare is a priority in Caerphilly and we will not hesitate to seek out and take action against anyone who flouts the law.

Some of the dogs were also pregnant or feeding young puppies and needed additional care. Credit: Media Wales

"Proceeds of Crime Act investigations and civil orders for reclaiming the costs of housing and caring for any seized dogs will also be pursued in addition to prosecution and disqualification orders."If anyone is concerned or suspicious of illegal dog breeding please contact our trading standards or licensing teams.

"Your information will help us tackle illegal puppy breeding in Caerphilly and will help stop animals being exploited by unscrupulous breeders."The dogs rescued from the Fochriw puppy farm were placed with the Hope Rescue charity, and all have now been found permanent new homes.

Sara Rosser, operations manager with the charity, said they were pleased to help the council in looking after the dogs.She said: "It was shocking to see so many dogs living in such awful conditions. The majority needed to be completely clipped off by our staff at the centre because their coats were so matted in faeces and urine and many were covered in fleas.

"Some of the dogs were also pregnant or feeding young puppies and needed additional care."After living such sheltered lives many of the dogs also needed extra support in learning about normal dog things such as walking on a lead, travelling in a car and house training.

"We are pleased to say that all of the dogs have now gone on to find wonderful homes where they have become much loved family members and able to live the lives they deserve."