A dangerous dog has been seized by South Wales Police in Cardiff after it attacked another pet in the city.

Witnesses claim armed police sprayed the animal with gas after it fought with another dog in Roath at around 8.15pm on Tuesday (11th) evening.

Onlookers told of people screaming in the street on Connaught Road as a large dog, which they said looked like a pitbull, “locked its jaws around a white cockapoo”, leaving a pool of blood on the floor.

One eyewitness said: “I live on Connaught Road and I’d just got in from work and I heard screaming outside. I looked outside and there was a woman screaming and then there was this massive extra large pitbull attacking a cockapoo.

"It took five men to take it down. I rang the police and they took a little while to get here but it felt like ages.

“It attacked the dog and some people jumped on its back and they were kicking it and punching it because it had clearly locked its jaw.

"The family whose it was, they were screaming trying to get it off as well. The dog had a chunk of its flesh in its mouth and tried to chase the grandma up the street with the little white dog.

“I couldn’t tell whether any people were injured, I wasn’t sure. People were so brave trying to save the dog but I’m not sure whether they got injured.

“Loads of people came out of their houses and there were people screaming. Loads of police turned up and armed police too and they were spraying it with some sort of gas.

"They were here until about 8:50pm so it took a while. People then came up and scrubbed the street. It was horrific.”

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said last night: “Earlier this evening we were called to an incident on North Road in Cardiff following reports of a large and dangerous dog which had attacked another dog and posed a great danger to members of the public. Specialist officers were sent to the scene, including firearms officer as a precaution.

"Thanks to the intervention of some members of the public as well as police officers the dog was successfully restrained and has been seized by the police. No other injuries were reported. We thank members of the public for their co-operation and support in this incident. Investigations into this incident continue.”

