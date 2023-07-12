South Wales Police have charged a man with attempted murder following reports of a serious assault in Bridgend

Officers were called to Tairfelin in the Wildmill area of the town on Monday around 10:30pm

The victim, a woman was taken to hospital where her condition is currently described as stable.

Darren Brown, aged 34 from Wildmill, Bridgend was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court this morning Wednesday 12 July.

Detective Inspector Owain Morrison said, “I’d like to say thank you to the community in Wildmill for their support in this investigation and I encourage those with any information to come forward quoting reference 2300229643.”

There is likely to be a significant police presence at the location for some time conducting investigations, whilst the neighbourhood policing team will also be conducting reassurance patrols.”