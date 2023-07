Hollywood actor and co-owner of Wrexham AFC, Rob McElhenney, has been diagnosed with “a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities” at the age of 46.

In a message on social media the star said he wanted to remind others with similar conditions that they were “not alone”.

“I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!” he wrote on Twitter.

McElhenney has become a popular figure in the UK along with Ryan Reynolds after taking over Wrexham AFC. Credit: PA

“I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks).

“It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone.

“You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad’. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true.”

McElhenney has increased his popularity in the UK along with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, after taking over at north Wales football club, Wrexham FC.

Fans of the club previously praised the Hollywood duo for their investment after Wrexham was promoted to the English Football League in May after a 15-year absence.

McElhenney and Reynolds have also promoted awareness around health issues online previously, revealing in September 2022 that they had both undergone “potentially life-saving” colonoscopies, following a bet.

The actors teamed up with awareness organisation Lead From Behind to share details of their procedures and diagnoses.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...