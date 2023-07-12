With its beautiful beaches, captivating castles and magnificent mountain ranges - it's begs the question why wouldn't anyone want to visit Wales?

Tourism makes a huge contribution to the Welsh economy, providing jobs for around 12% of the Welsh workforce.

But according to a new report by a group of MP's - put simply, not enough is being done to get more people from abroad choosing Wales when they're booking their next holiday.

It says compared the rest of the UK, Wales 'significantly underperforms' attracting international visitors and there needs to be a big improvement in the way Wales is marketed.

It's calling for Wales' tourist board - Visit Wales - to come up with a better strategy by February 2024 to make the country a more desirable destination

A report says more work is to be done to encourage distinct Welsh events that are popular with tourists Credit: Visit Wales

What does the report say is going wrong?

Poor profile - Despite it's culture and language, it has a relatively low profile abroad compared to England, Scotland and Ireland.

Smarter strategy - It says it's marketing strategy must be based on promoting Wales' unique strengths and attractions. It should also be more up to date with trends such as capitalising on a new American audience thanks to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny buying Wrexham football club and the subsequent global TV show 'Welcome To Wrexham'

Clever collaboration - It says 'Visit Wales' should be working smarter with Britain's national tourism board 'Visit Britian' to make sure people considering a trip to the UK are exposed to the culture and experiences Wales has to offer. It says Visit Britain 'does not sufficiently promote Wales in its marketing materials' including it's website and that tour operators need to be encouraged more to highlight Wales as a must-see destination.

Political push - It calls on UK Government bodies responsible for promoting Wales abroad to reflect the distinct identity of each part of the UK in their activities. The report says when the chief executive of 'Visit Britain' is also head of 'Visit England' - it's not convinced Wales is getting an equal amount of promotion and questioned 'Visit Britain's knowledge and expertise of Wales. It also thinks Wales could benefit from a tourist board which has more independence from the Welsh Government

Transport troubles - The report says both the UK and Welsh Governments have to work together to improve transport links in and out of Wales. It mentions making rail links to Heathrow airport more accessible for services into Wales.

Tourism tax - It's split opinion since it was conceived but the report draws on concerns the proposed visitor levy may put off international tourists visiting Wales and and a result will make businesses that rely on tourists more at risk. It does say local authorities are best placed to judge whether the levy would have a positive or negative effect and wants the Welsh Government to look-again at the issue

There are calls for more collaboration between Visit Wales and Visit Britain Credit: Visit Wales

A Visit Wales spokesperson said:

“We are pleased to see the report highlight the positive work of Visit Wales in relation to our own marketing, engagement with the tourism industry in Wales, and co-working in the USA.

"We look forward to continuing to work with VisitBritain on how Wales is marketed within VisitBritain’s international campaigns, to tour operators, and in sharing of data with industry – which are crucial components of success in this highly competitive industry.”

The report says there needs to be more of an effort to sell Wales overseas Credit: Visit Wales

The Welsh Conservatives have responded to the report saying:

“Tourism accounts for 1-in-7 jobs in Wales, yet Labour Ministers in the Senedd do little to grow or even protect this vital sector of our economy.

“The Labour Government are intent on taxing the tourism industry to oblivion as opposed to enhancing the Welsh offer. A toxic tourism tax and crippling 182-day holiday let regulations are just a taster of what the socialists in Cardiff Bay have in store for Wales.

“The Welsh Conservatives would cancel Labour’s tourism tax plans, make Visit Wales independent of government, reverse Labour’s barmy road building ban and invest in infrastructure so that people can get around our great country.”