Beachgoers have been urged to avoid bathing at a popular beach in north Wales after what has been described as a "pollution" incident.

Anglesey Council issued the warning after a suspected "slurry incident" at Cemaes Bay where a number of dead fish have been spotted in the water. Natural Resources Wales are investigating, and people have been urged not to bathe there for now.In a statement, the council said NRW staff are on site looking into what happened.

It said: "NRW staff are onsite investigating what we believe to be a slurry incident which could affect bathing water quality in the short term and has resulted in a number of dead fish."Isle of Anglesey County Council has been informed and is advising against bathing at Cemaes Beach for up to 72 hours. Signage is currently being erected."

What is slurry?

Slurry is a mixture of water and manure and can be a valuable source of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium which can be used to grow crops. However, it also poses risks to human health and the wildlife when it enters rivers and waterways due to the gases it releases.

