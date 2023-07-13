A man's body has been recovered from the sea off the coast of Freshwater West in Pembrokeshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police have said the man is believed to have been in his sixties or sevenites and was wearing a blue sailing jacket, an orange harness and chinos with brown shoes.

Officers from the force attended the recovery and confirmed that the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

An appeal is now underway for help to identify the man.

A statement issued by Dyfed-Powys Police has said: “The man in his sixties or seventies has white hair and a beard and was found wearing a blue sailing jacket, an orange harness, chino trousers and brown shoes.

"Do you have information that could help us identify him? Please let us know.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...