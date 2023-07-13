A man has had surgery after being stabbed several times in his car in Cardiff.

South Wales Police say they are making enquiries after receiving reports of an "assault involving knives" on Narberth Road, Caerau at around 3pm on Tuesday 11 July.

The man, who does not want to be named, said there were armed police, an air ambulance and the Welsh Ambulance Service on Amroth Road, near Narberth Road.

He says two assailants were involved in the attack.

No arrests or charges have yet been made.

He told WalesOnline: "They were walking up the street staring at me and then they punched me through my car window.

"He told me to roll my window down so I did and he struck me through my window. I was stuck in traffic as well so there was nowhere I could go. I couldn't flee.

"All I could do was defend myself so I got out of the car to defend myself. There were two of them... [I] tried to turn my car around but there was traffic both ways so I couldn't go anywhere."

He then said that one of the attackers returned with the weapon. "He came back and opened my car door and slashed me in my arm and leg and my head. It was a big massive machete-looking thing.

"I looked down and blood was pouring... I have lost about a litre of blood."

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Just after 3pm yesterday a report was received of an assault involving knives at Narberth Road, Caerau.

"A 24-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, with stab wounds that have required surgery but are not life-threatening.

"It is believed those involved are known to each other and enquiries are on-going.

"Although knife crime is not a part of everyday life in South Wales, it is important that we continue taking action to prevent a problem occurring.

"Through our campaign #NotTheOne, we aim to educate people on the dangers of carrying a knife by giving parents, teachers, and community groups the tools they need to do this."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact South Wales Police.

