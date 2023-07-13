A man was left with a permanent scar on his chest after getting stabbed in a busy nightclub at Swansea city centre.

Lee Bird "concealed" a knife in the "waistband of his trousers" and entered a crowded Fiction nightclub on Little Wind Street.

He then got involved in a fight on the dancefloor before stabbing an innocent bystander and causing panic in the club.

During the melee the defendant stumbled into a group of dancers that included Nirmal Nanu - one of Mr Nanu's friends pushed the knifeman away but Bird then stabbed the innocent man in the chest with an "upper cut motion".

The judge at the Swansea Crown Court warned Bird that he could find himself being handed a sentence designed to protect the public.

Prosecutor Hannah George said: "T he club was fitted with an airport-style security scanner through which all customers passed, and the scanner was triggered when Bird walked through it."

The defendant was then "manually searched" by staff but the advocate said the search was "at best superficial" and the knife was not found.

Ms George added, "Around 90 minutes after entering the club, Bird was seen chasing a man across the dancefloor while making "jabbing motions" with a knife held in his left hand.

"The two men then started fighting on the dancefloor and Bird attacked an innocent bystander, who was dancing with his friends."

The court heard the stabbing caused panic amongst people concerned for their safety.

A "code red" alert was issued to all staff.

The court heard Mr Nanu - who now lives in Germany - has been left with a scar on his chest as a result of the attack.

Mr Ismail, the man involved in the initial confrontation with Bird, has refused to make a statement to police.

Lee Bird, of Gomer Road, Townhill, Swansea, had previously pleaded guilty on the day he was due to stand trial to inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH), affray, and possession of a bladed article when he appeared in the dock for sentencing.

The judge said Bird was "developing a propensity for acts of significant violence".

In the hearing taking place at Swansea Crown Court, the judge warned Lee that if that trend continued, he may find himself in the future being made the subject of a sentence for public protection.

With a two-month discount for his guilty plea, Bird was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

He will serve up to half that period in custody before being released on licence to serve the remainder in the community.