A 40 year-old man who threatened to post a sexual video to the internet of a woman he'd filmed without her consent, has been jailed.

Nicholas Lyon, 40, of Criccieth, Gwynedd, sent a video to his victim having sexual intercourse and told her if she stopped speaking to him, he would post the video online.

He also sent her a voice message threatening to kill her.

At a sentencing hearing at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday 12 July, Prosecutor David Mainstone said Lyon threatened to "smash her f****** face" and ignored requests by the victim to stop contacting her.

In one particular voice message, he told the victim "I'll end your life, I am not now going to end your life, I warned you."

He also mocked the victim, making a sarcastic laugh during the phone call and told her "What are young going to do? Call the police? What's the worst they can do?"

Lyon, of Ty'n Rhos, was arrested and claimed the sexual video had been filmed with the victim's consent, but he later pleaded guilty to threatening to disclose a private image.

The court heard he had 21 previous convictions including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, affray, battery, possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting a police officer.

In a victim personal statement read to the court, the victim said: "My life changed for the worst... After I had seen the hidden camera footage I felt sick and when he made threats to expose it, it affected my mental health to the point I couldn't go on anymore."

The victim also said she suffers from anxiety and PTSD.

Defence barrister Dafydd Roberts said his client pleaded guilty to the charges at an early stage and there had been delays in the case reaching court, which was no fault of the defendant's.

He said Lyon wished to address his mental health issues while in prison, having suffered the loss of his mother at the time of the offences.

Sentencing, Judge Rhys Rowlands said: "The victim in my judgement was subjected to repeated attempts of intimidation...You can only be described as a bully who managed to make the victim's life truly miserable for a protracted period of time."

Lyon has been sentenced to a total of 32 months imprisonment. He was also made subject to a restraining order for five years.

