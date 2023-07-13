Play Brightcove video

Siôn Jenkins reports from Millbrook Primary school where pupils have had to leave because of concerns over the building's structure. But parents aren't happy over where their children have been relocated.

300 primary school children in Newport are in limbo over whether they'll be able to return to their school premises due to structural concerns with the building.

Year six Pupils at Millbrook Primary School in Bettws, have been relocated to the former Brynglas adult training centre. However some parents say this building isn't fit for purpose.

Rebecca Williams who has twins at the school says it's not suitable.

"When I came to visit the classroom of my two daughters, my one daughter is in a split class, so it was a big room but we had three different classes in there.

"I thought how can she listen to the teacher when she had different teachers speaking together? It's bound to be confusing for these children."

Rebecca Williams is concerned over the lack of facilities in the temporary school.

The Brynglas adult training centre has been converted to have a classroom where two classes are being taught with no divide.

There are also only adult toilet facilities available to primary school pupils. There is only one playground, which is a slanting small car park with no real play facilities.

At the time Newport City Council said this move was "intended to be a short-term measure" while it investigated structural issues at the school building.

However, following further inspections the council highlighted that "significantly more extensive structural repairs" are needed before the school can be reoccupied.

It's leaving some parents worried about their children's future.

Sarah Jane Bishop, mum of one of the students studying at the primary school said, "It's the frustration of us not having any communication from them (Newport city council) at all.

Play Brightcove video

"Adaptations have been made by the school and they are doing all they can. But the council- people we're paying our council tax to - should be able to give us an answer and tell us what's going on.

"What we need to know is that they are doing something and just how long before it's going to be before they can turn around and say - Oh we're going to knock it down, repair it or rehoming the site.

"We can't keep being left in the dark...We just need answers. It's our children's life. It's their education and it affects us as parents. They need to give that information out."

Acknowledging the concerns of the parents and carers, Newport Council stated:

"Significant structural defects were found at Millbrook Primary School following investigations, which means the building is unsafe to use.

"Our priority has always been to ensure the children could continue to receive their education and fortunately they are able to use the Brynglas Training Centre.

"Transport arrangements were put into place and every effort has been made to align them with the usual school day.

Transport arrangements for the students have been put in place by the Newport City Council.

"We are grateful to the staff of Millbrook Primary who have worked hard to make sure the school has been able to operate and ensure the children have an excellent learning environment.

"It is important that as much detail as possible is available so a full report can be presented to the cabinet who will make the final decision.

"It is vitally important that a long-term, sustainable and viable solution is found for the school. They are kept informed when any updates are available.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...