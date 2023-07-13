Welsh actor and comedian, Rob Brydon has landed a surprising new role in the highly-anticipated movie Barbie - and has revealed why his Welsh links may have got him the job.

The comedy star told virginradio.co.uk at Wednesday night's premiere about the soft spot Margot Robbie - who plays the lead role of Barbie - had for his character in the popular BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey.

Brydon played the much-loved Uncle Bryn in the show which was set in Barry, south Wales.

Brydon starred in Gavin Stacey alongside fellow Welsh actor Ruth Jones Credit: PA Images

He explained he may have landed the small part in the Hollywood film.

He said: “I had a message a few years ago that Margot Robbie was a big fan of Uncle Bryn and would I record a message for her birthday.

"So I recorded a video for her. I think maybe this part is her way of saying thank you.

"I said, ‘Hello Margot. I've loved you in all your films and I'll tell you for why...’ So when I met her on the set, she said, 'Ah, thank you so much for that message…' So that was quite nice.”

Brydon pictured with the rest of the cast on the pink carpet Credit: PA

Based on the Mattel doll, the movie follows Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie and Ken as they leave Barbie Land and travel to the real world.

For the London premiere on Wednesday Robbie mirrored the Enchanted Evening Barbie from 1960 in her choice of outfit.

Margot Robbie said the film is a celebration of “the real life Barbie” – director Greta Gerwig.

Robbie told press at the premiere "Barbie has been ahead of the times, sometimes she’s been behind the times majorly.” Credit: PA Images

The Australian actress, who stars alongside Ryan Gosling as the titular character in the upcoming film, said Gerwig was “everything” and “can do anything”.

She said: "I think sometimes Barbie has been ahead of the times, sometimes she’s been behind the times majorly.”

She added: “I think this movie is its own thing right now but it’s just supposed to celebrate the real life Barbie that is Greta Gerwig.

“She is everything and can do anything.”

Robbie stars alongside Ryan Gosling who plays Ken Credit: PA Images

Gosling also said that Barbie was a “very layered and complicated” film that was a “choose-your-own-adventure”.

“I wouldn’t want to Kensplain the Barbie movie. I think it’s very layered and complicated and it’s so unexpected, and there’s so much in there,” he told PA.

“I had the experience of experiencing as Greta wanted me to… and I want other people to have that experience too.

“There’s so many interesting conversations going on in it – there’s also a lot of dancing, it’s really just a ‘choose-your-own-adventure’, but it’s loaded and I think it’s just so special.”

British stars Sam Smith and Dua Lipa are among the artists that feature on the movie’s soundtrack, alongside US heavyweights Billie Eilish and Haim.

Barbie arrives in UK cinemas on July 21.