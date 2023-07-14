Some of the world's elite athletes are descending on Swansea this weekend as the city plays host to an IRONMAN Triathlon and the World Triathlon Para Series.

Over 100 elite paratriathletes from Britain and around the world will be competing for valuable qualification points for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Saturday 15 July.

The first event of the day begins at 8am and races will continue through to 6.45pm.

The World Triathlon Para Series is returning to South Wales for a second year after its first event in 2022, which saw Paralympic, Commonwealth and European champions race all over Swansea.

Schedule for the World Triathlon Para Series:

08:00 – 10:00: British Paratri Super Series

A 400m swim, 10km bike, 2.5km run for athletes with and without a sporting classification who want to take part in a triathlon either to complete it or compete in it.

10:00 – 11:00: Splash & Dash Disability Aquathlon

A truly participation focused swim (you could just dip your toes in the water) and run (make your way 150m to the finish line however you want to) enabling anyone to take part in the experience.

12:30 – 17:45: World Triathlon Para Series Elite Races

A 750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run for over 100 of the world’s best paratriathletes vying for valuable qualification points for the Paralympic Games of Paris 2024.

17:45 – 18:45: Medal Ceremonies

Athletes are taking place in the half IRONMAN at some of Swansea's best beauty spots.

A list of road closures for the event in Swansea can be found on British Triathlon's website.

Meanwhile around 2,000 people are competing in the IRONMAN 70.3, which is also known as a half IRONMAN and is taking place on Sunday 16 July.

Competitors will begin with a 1.2-mile swim which starts at the Prince of Wales Dock.

That's followed by a 56-mile bike ride which goes through the Mumbles and along Swansea Bay, and back into the city.

And the final part of the course is a 13.1-mile run which takes participants from the city centre, towards the Mumbles and then to the finish line at the Marina.

A full race briefing can be found on the IRONMAN website and a list of road closures across the city can be found on the Swansea Bay website.

A strong men and women’s British pro line-up are set to battle it out on Sunday, with 17 of the 27 pros representing the UK.

They include Emma Pallant-Browne, Nikki Bartlett, Rayner Lizzie, Joe Skipper, Andrew Horsfall-Turner and Thomas Davis.

The event in Swansea will offer men's and women's qualifying slots to the VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupō, New Zealand on 14 and 15 December 2024.

Swansea Council cabinet member Robert Francis-Davies said: “We’re delighted that the 2023 World Triathlon Para Series Swansea will mean more great volunteering opportunities for local people and visitors.

“This fantastic event will be part of a unique week of sport – including IRONMAN 70.3 Swansea on July 16 - that’ll feature competitors with a wide range of abilities right up to world-class level.

“There was a brilliant volunteer experience at this year’s para series – and I’m sure it’ll be even better next year. Swansea is a welcoming, diverse and inspiring sporting city, that revels in hosting major events; we know there’ll be a large number of willing volunteers.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...