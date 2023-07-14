Family members contracted a “potentially fatal” disease after using a hot tub at a famous Welsh resort.

The group developed symptoms of illness after using their spa at Dylan Coastal Resort in Laugharne, Carmarthenshire, in June.The guests were staying at the lodge and more than one family member were diagnosed with Legionnaires disease, which is a lung infection contracted from inhaling affected droplets of water.

The guests have undergone treatment and are recovering from the condition.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Legionnaires’ disease “is a potentially fatal form of pneumonia and everyone is susceptible to infection”.

“The bacterium Legionella pneumophila and related bacteria are common in natural water sources such as rivers, lakes, and reservoirs but usually in low numbers."They may also be found in purpose-built water systems including spa pools. If conditions are favourable the bacteria may grow, increasing the risks of Legionnaires’ disease, and it is therefore important to control the risks by introducing appropriate measures.”

The resort issued an apology to the family and called it an “isolated incident”.

A spokesman for Dylan Coastal Resort said: “We can confirm that bacteria was detected in a hot tub at one of our resort lodges last month.

"This was a one-off incident and we moved immediately to address the issue, liaising and working closely with the environmental health team at Carmarthenshire Council.

"The hot tub in question has been taken offsite and a review has been carried out of the water quality management operations across the entire resort."The safety and wellbeing of our guests is of the paramount importance to us and we continually update our procedures to ensure we meet the highest of health and safety standards.”Carmarthenshire councillor Ann Davies, cabinet member for planning policy and rural affairs, said: “The environmental health section of the council are aware of the situation and investigations are ongoing.”

