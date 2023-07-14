An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a drag queen Cardiff has concluded, police have said.

Darren Meah-Moore from Newport was found in a lane close to Windsor Place and Park Lane in Cardiff city centre on Sunday, 22 January.

The 39-year-old was a well-known drag artist in Cardiff and was last seen at around 5am on that day dressed in drag.

He was said to be wearing full-face make-up, a luminous green dress and a blonde wig.

Mr Meah-Moore's funeral saw a horse-drawn carriage was taken through Cardiff city centre Credit: Media Wales

His funeral in March saw roads closed in Cardiff city centre for a horse drawn procession.

A 50-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter but has now been released from police bail without charge.

Mr Meah-Moore’s family has been updated and family liaison officers continue to offer support, South Wales Police added.

Shortly after his death, Mr Meah-Moore’s family described him as “a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend."

“He was always the life and soul where ever he went, he was our social butterfly. He made sure he had a lot of time for people, and never judged others.”

Officers says they are not looking for anyone else in connection with his death and the case has now been passed to the coroners office.