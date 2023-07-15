Last minute changes have been made to the format of Saturday's Swansea triathlons due to bad weather.

The cycling leg has been cancelled, meaning both events at the World Triathlon Para Series will now be held as aquathlons - with swimming and running parts of the race still going ahead, although taking different routes.

The elite race had been set to be Britain’s first-ever standalone World Triathlon Para Series.

Several races were scheduled for today, with elite athletes taking part in the British Paratri Super Series and World Triathlon Para Series Elite Races, as well as a less competitive Splash & Dash Disability Aquathlon.

It comes after a torrid few days of bad weather, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for wind across south and much of mid Wales.

There have been warnings about possible travel disruption, as well as the potential for thunderstorms and hail.

After changes to the event were announced, organisers said: "British Triathlon has taken the decision to change the format of the British Paratri Super Series races at World Triathlon Para Series Swansea due to the adverse weather conditions at the event site".

They added: "This decision has been made for the safety of all involved in the event."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...