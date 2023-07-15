Cardiff sign striker Karlan Grant on loan

Cardiff City have signed centre forward Karlan Grant on a season-long loan.

The striker has agreed to move to the Cardiff City Stadium from West Bromwich Albion.

New manager Erol Bulut hopes the forward will bolster his strength up-front, with the Bluebirds struggling to score last season as they narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship.

Still just 25, Grant had been close to a loan move to Swansea City in January but West Brom could not find a replacement for him.

Cardiff City confirmed their new striker on Saturday afternoon.

Having joined West Brom from Huddersfield in 2020, the 25-year-old scored three times in 31 league appearances last season, as well as netting twice in cup ties.

The centre forward also represented England at various age group levels.

Karlan Grant is one of a number of new Cardiff City signings, with anticipation growing over the possible signing of Aaron Ramsey Credit: PA

Grant joins a growing list of forwards who have been brought to the Welsh capital this summer, with Yakou Meite and Ike Ugbo also joining the Bluebirds.

Greek centre back Dimitrios Goutas was also signed earlier in the window from Turkish side Sivasspor.

Welsh captain Aaron Ramsey is believed to also be on the verge of joining the club having successfully completed a medical test to check his fitness earlier this week.

Cardiff City start their Championship season on 6th August against newly relegated Leeds United away from home.

