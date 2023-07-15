Aaron Ramsey has re-signed for Cardiff City, his boyhood club.

In a big boost to the Bluebirds, the Wales captain has joined as a free agent from French side Nice, where his contract ran out last month.

It is a significant signing for new manager Erol Bulut, especially given Ramsey's history with the club.

The 32-year-old rose through the ranks at the Championship side, making his professional debut with City in 2007 before moving to Arsenal the following year.

Ramsey has played for Cardiff City during two separate stints already

This is Ramsey's third stint in the Welsh capital, having briefly returned in 2011 as he recovered from a serious knee injury.

Cardiff have worked hard to secure the former Juventus midfielder's signature, with significant interest from other clubs, but the deal was all-but-sealed on Thursday as he completed a medical.

It's a major boost for the club, who missed out on the marquee signing of Gareth Bale last season, who opted instead to head to the MLS to finish his career.

There were fears Ramsey might do something similar but he has regularly highlighted the attraction of moving home in recent months. That is believed to have formed a major part of his decision-making.

Ramsey has had a stellar career since starting out at Cardiff City as a teenager, winning three FA Cup trophies with Arsenal during five years at the Emirates. He then moved to Europe in 2019 for stints with Juventus and Nice.

Cardiff City will be hoping be hoping for a more successful season, having finished a place above the relegation zone in the last campaign Credit: PA

The central midfielder has also won more than 80 caps for Wales, playing a pivotal role in taking the country to its first World Cup since 1958, and was handed the captain's armband after Bale's retirement.

It will be hoped Ramsey can improve the situation at the Cardiff City Stadium, with the Bluebirds finishing just one place above the relegation zone last season.

