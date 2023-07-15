Motorists are being told to expect delays and plan ahead over the coming months as a series of major roadworks happen on two separate sections of the M4.

Essential maintenance is scheduled to take place over the summer between junctions 47 and 49 from August until December and between junctions 24 and 28 in September.

The works between junctions 47 and 49 will affect Llanelli Bridge, Morlais Loop Line Bridge, Loughor River Bridge and the Swansea and District Line Bridge.

The works between junctions 24 and 28 will affect the Usk Bridge.

Work is happening on both sections of the road to avoid eventual emergency repairs, with maintenance being done over the summer to try to minimise weather delays.

Between junctions 47 and 49, the hard shoulder will be put to use, with speed limits lowered.

Work between junctions 24 and 28, scheduled for September, will be carried out across four weekends, as well as eight other nights.

It is hoped this can be reduced to two weekends and eight nights depending on the weather.

