People are being advised not to swim in the sea at two Welsh beaches because of sewage released during heavy rain.

A "sewage pollution alert" is in place for both Aberdyfi in Gwynedd and Newport North, in Pembrokeshire.

Surfers Against Sewage, who monitor beaches around the UK, say "storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow" during heavy rain in recent days.

On Saturday, the group said sewage had been released into the water at the two seperate sites within the last 48 hours and that bathing is not advised "due to the likelihood of reduced water quality."

The site at Aberdyfi said: "There is a combined sewage overflow in the town centre, with an emergency overflow into the Dyfi Estuary, close to the jetty."

Newport North, which faces north west out into the Irish Sea, is close to a relatively new sewage treatment works which discharges biologically treated sewage effluent into Newport Bay.

While there are no flood alerts in place, the Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning.

Experts at Surf Today suggest waiting 72 hours before entering the sea again after it rains as swallowing contaminated water can lead to a number of illnesses.

