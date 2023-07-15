A yellow weather warning has been issued for large parts of south and mid Wales on Saturday.

The Met Office has warned travel delays are "likely" due to high winds, with the warning in place until from 9am until midnight.

It said: " Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely"

Thunderstorms and hail are also possible, as well as blustery showers, throughout Saturday.

It is anticipated coastal areas will be particularly windy during the afternoon.

The wind warning from the Met Office covers every area of Wales except Flintshire, Conwy, Denbighshire, Wrexham and Anglesey.

Traffic Wales warned of wet driving conditions on Saturday morning, with flooding on the M4 near Llandarcy.

