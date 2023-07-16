Six taken to hospital after Mountain Ash crash

Emergency services have attended a "serious collision" in Mountain Ash, Cynon Valley, reported to be between two vehicles.

The A4059 is closed in both directions, with road users warned the junction for Dyffryn Road and Ysbyty Cwm Cynon hospital is likely to remain shut "for some time."

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes if they can.

Six ambulances went to the scene, as well as two air ambulance helicopters, with police also in attendance.

Six people have been taken to hospital.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Four people were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, including one by air, and two people were taken by road to Prince Charles Hospital.”

