Nearly 2,000 athletes are taking part in the Ironman triathlon in Swansea on Sunday.

It is the second staging of the event in Swansea, with competitors vying to put in strong performances and earn qualifying slots for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in New Zealand in December.

With 17 of the 27 athletes representing the UK, competitors will take on the gruelling challenge of swimming 1.2 miles in the Doc Tywysog Cymru, before cycling 56 miles and running a half marathon.

The British line-up features Emma Pallant-Browne, Nikki Bartlett and Thomas Davis.

While the running course is relatively flat, the cycling route is fairly hilly.

Talking ahead of the event, race director Rebecca Sutherland said: “We’re really excited to be back for the second edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Swansea.

“The local support last year from residents, spectators and volunteers was amazing, so with a new bike course and a sold-out race we’re hoping 2023 is even better.

“We can’t wait to welcome everybody back and see local athletes racing alongside our professionals.”

The event sees certain roads closed off on Sunday, as well as during the rest of the weekend, which has already seen several races take place.

Swansea Council advises people to keep up to date with the latest closures via social media.

Saturday saw elite paratriathletes compete in Swansea Credit: PA

Saturday saw some of the world's best para-triathletes compete in the city, taking part in the World Triathlon Para Series Swansea.

However, bad weather meant the race had to be shortened, cutting out the cycling part of the event.

British triathlete Dave Ellis was amongst the gold medalists on Saturday, with fellow Brit Oscar Kelly finishing shortly after to win silver in the PTVI men's race.

Hannah Moore provided the other notable British performance, claiming silver in the PTS4 women's race.

