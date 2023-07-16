Wales is aiming to become the safest country for women in the world by changing the attitudes and behaviour of men.

The Welsh Government-led campaign will target men ages between 18 and 34, challenging the misogynistic views promoted by some prominent social media influencers.

It comes after a Welsh Government survey of young men just last month found a clear divide between feminists and those who feel masculinity is under threat, with more than 60% underestimating the extent of violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The same survey also found more than a third of young men surveyed feel we have gone far enough in closing the gender equality gap, while 43% think traditional masculinity is under threat.

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt described the findings of last month's survey as 'very worrying' Credit: Media Wales

The aim of the 'Sound' campaign is to make Wales "the safest place for women to live fear free".

The campaign has been developed with men from a variety of different backgrounds across Wales, as well as both perpetrators and survivors of abuse.

There are three steps to the campaign.

The first is encouraging men to "sound it out" - talking about problematic behaviours and having conversations about their personal concerns with male peers.

The second step is to seek "sound advice" about how a healthy relationship should look and feel, as well as asking for support.

Finally, the "sound as" part of the Sound campaign is about getting men to encourage their friends to open up.

It is part of a wider strategy by the Welsh Government to prevent violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt said: "We must educate young men and boys about healthy relationships and ensure that we’re putting the responsibility on them to stop violence against women and girls.

"That’s why I’m so pleased that this campaign has been constructed alongside the very same audience we’re targeting."

Talking about the findings of the survey, Ms Hutt added: "It is very worrying to hear that a lot of young men still don't understand that there is violence against women.

"That is very shocking, because every day in the newspaper, every day on social media, on the television, and in the courts you see the outcome of violence against women...we've got to put that right."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...