There are significant delays in Cardiff and Newport following the closure of a section of the M4 after a crash overnight.

The incident, which happened shortly before midnight, involved two vehicles.

Police say there have been "a number of casualties".

There are reports a vehicle has overturned.

The road is shut eastbound between junction 22 from the Prince of Wales Bridge and junction 21, the turnoff for the M48.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on M4 eastbound between junctions 22 (M49) and 21 (M48) at approximately 12.05am this morning (Monday 17 July).

"Officers arriving at the scene found both vehicles had left the carriageway, and a number of casualties.

"The road remains shut eastbound, with National Highways advising it'll be closed throughout the morning's rush hour.

"A diversion route is in place via the M49 and M5 while recovery work and investigation work is carried out."

Delays are expected throughout Monday morning's rush hour.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to leave more time for their journey, using the M48 instead of the M4.

There are also long delays along the M48 as traffic attempts to avoid the queues.

Traffic is also beginning to queue on most roads around Chepstow as drivers try to avoid the closure.

