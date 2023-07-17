Ieuan Evans to be replaced as WRU chair

The Wales Rugby Union (WRU) will have a new chair later today, with Richard Collier-Keywood taking over the reins from Ieuan Evans.

Evans named his replacement last week, with his departure set after a vote in March to completely overhaul the WRU Board following allegations of sexism and misogyny within the organisation, although there were no allegations against Mr Evans personally.

More than 90% of rugby clubs voted in favour of the change.

In a statement the WRU said: "Evans led a campaign for modernisation in the governance structure of the WRU from the outset of his own appointment as Chair in November 2022 and this move is very much part of that plan."

The WRU added Mr Evans had been a "key figure" in choosing his replacement.

The WRU has faced allegations of sexism and misogyny, as well as the threat of a player strike, in recent times Credit: PA

Mr Evans, who is also Chair of the British and Irish Lions, joined the WRU Board in 2020 before being elected chair two years later.

Talking ahead of his departure, Mr Evans said: "This new Chair appointment is a trigger for everything else that we have been campaigning for in terms of modernising the Welsh Rugby Union and so, despite the fact that it means stepping down myself, I am delighted to be handing over to Richard [Collier-Keywood]."

He added: "This is a critical moment as we create a Board composition to drive the game and the organisation forward."

Talking about the problems the WRU has faced in recent times, Mr Evans said: "I took over during a difficult period for our game but, together with my colleagues on the Board, we have driven through modernisation to our governance which will pay us dividends long into the future."

New chair Richard Collier-Keywood said: "I know Ieuan has been an advocate for change and modernisation since he joined the Board, but he relentlessly campaigned since his appointment as chair in 2022 and he will be rightly credited in the history books as the man who modernised Welsh rugby’s governance structure."He added: "Member clubs voted through Ieuan’s proposals and the whole game deserves credit for the point we have reached today, but Ieuan and his Board have been the catalyst for change.

Ieuan Evans enjoyed a successful playing career Credit: PA

"Ieuan has led on many positive changes for Welsh rugby including the progress that has been made in the professional game and we remain committed to the success of our professional teams and to sustainability across the game in Wales. "The onus now is on those of us joining the Board to continue this work."

As well as allegations of sexism, players also threatened to strike over uncertainty about contracts earlier this year.

During his time as a player, Mr Evans enjoyed a successful international career, playing 72 times for Wales, scoring 33 tries in the process.

The former winger also played seven times for the Lions.

