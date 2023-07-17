A man has died and a woman is fighting for her life in hospital after their car crashed into a bakery in north Wales this morning (17 July).

A white Vauxhall Corsa collided with the front window of Gerrards Bakery on Ruthin Road, Wrexham, shortly after 2.20am on Monday.

The bakery and a nearby property are said to be badly damaged as Ruthin Road was closed for several hours. Both the male driver and female passenger were taken to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital by ambulance.

The man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The female passenger has since been transferred to Stoke-on-Trent's major trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

North Wales Police (NWP) said officers were alerted to the incident at 2.21am. Fire crews and paramedics were also called to the scene.

Sgt Steve Richards, of the NWP's Roads Policing Unit, said: “Sadly this is now being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“Significant damage was caused to the shop front and nearby property. The road was closed for a long time to allow colleagues from the Forensic Collision Investigation Team and Wrexham Council’s structural engineers to make an initial assessment.

“I’d like to thank the local community and motorists for their patience and understanding. Despite this collision happening during the early hours, we are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have dash cam or CCTV footage to contact us.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulances and a duty officer, while the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances from Wrexham along with a technical rescue unit.