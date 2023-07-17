A Welsh school which has less than ten pupils could soon close its doors permanently after councillors made the "difficult" decision to propose to shut it down.

Ysgol Felinwnda is the smallest school in Gwynedd and has served the community for 120 years.

Councillors have rubber stamped the first steps of closure after the model was described as "not sustainable" with just eight pupils currently being taught there.

In January, there was an 87% surplus of places at the school – a total of 53 unfilled spaces.

The average cost per pupil at the school was nearly £15,000 - around three times higher than for other schools, where the average is £4,000.

Cyngor Gwynedd’s cabinet agreed to issue a statutory notice to close the school on 31 December 2021 but will hold an objection period.

Pupils numbers at the Welsh school, described as “happy and friendly”, have been falling for decades.

Over the past ten years, its highest pupil number was in 2012 when it had 31, by 2020 it fell to 18, in 2021 it was 10 and eight in 2022 and 2023.

Cabinet member for education Councillor Beca Brown said further pupil reductions were predicted and the situation was “not sustainable”.

It would see the transfer of current pupils to a nearby alternative school, Ysgol Bontnewydd or Ysgol Llandwrog, according to parents’ choice, from 1 January, 2024.

If a school has less than 10 registered pupils (or if there are no pupils left in a school) the law allows governing bodies or local authorities to follow a simpler closure procedure.

Cllr Brown said: “No one enjoys bringing the closure of a school. But Ysgol Felinwnda’s pupil numbers have been in regular decline for decades, the predictions are that numbers could reduce further.

"It is very sad, no one takes any pleasure from doing this.

“As there are fewer than 10 pupils the organisational procedures allows us to close without the need to consult.

“But we are required to offer a period of objection, it’s an opportunity for local people to share objections.”

The closure would also have “implications for staff redundancies” and discussions had already started.

Councillor Huw Rowland said it was “a sad event for the community”.

“There is a Welsh, and friendly atmosphere, the children have been happy and safe there.

“But I do understand difficult decisions have had to be made.”

Cllr Elin Walker Jones added: “It is sad, we are talking about closing a school, it is a knock to any community.

"But we are discussing this matter thoroughly, the factors being considered are pupil numbers, these class size are not sustainable.

“It is with a heavy heart we discuss this, but it is so we can provide the best education for the children of Gwynedd.”