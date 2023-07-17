Latest Cardiff City recruit Aaron Ramsey is targeting a return to the Premier League with his boyhood club.

Wales’ captain’s return to the Bluebirds was made official on Saturday after a month of speculation and anticipation among fans.

Speaking to Cardiff City TV after putting pen to paper on a two year deal, Aaron Ramsey said: "It feels unbelievable. I always thought I'd come back and now's the perfect time for me to do that.”

"It's been brilliant spending all that time with my family. It's been a difficult couple of years away from them. To be back with them and around familiar faces has just been brilliant.

"Obviously there were offers [from other teams] but there was no question as soon as I knew that Cardiff were back in for me."

The midfielder, who spent eleven seasons at Premier League giants Arsenal, has his sights on a return to the top tier.

The 83-cap Wales international started his career at Cardiff City before going on to join Arsenal in 2008.

He said: "I'm a Cardiff fan. Watching them over the years, they've had some low points but they've had some real highs as well, being in the Premier League.”

"Representing Cardiff on the big stage, that's a target of mine. To help my teammates and this great club get back to the top. I feel like I'm still capable of putting in performances, so I feel like there was no better timing to come back and to help Cardiff to progress again."

Ramsey has represented his country 83 times Credit: PA Images

During his 11-year spell at the Emirates Stadium he returned to the Welsh capital for a brief stint while recovering from injury in 2011.

Ramsey is the Bluebirds' fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Karlan Grant, Yakou Méïté , Dimitrios, Goutas and Iké Ugbo.

After taking over last month at the Bluebirds, who narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship last season, Erol Bulut set his sights on revamping his side, saying he'd like to add between 8 to ten new additions.

He hopes Ramsey's experience will help the younger members of the squad.

Also appearing on Cardiff City TV, Bulut said: “He started here, now he’s come back to get our targets done.

“He’s had a great career in the Premier League, then in Italy and in France. Now, [he is] back home in Cardiff, I hope the last years with us will be great too."

Cardiff City Boss Erol Bulut said he was targeting up to 10 new signings after joining the Bluebirds in June. Credit: Cardiff City

“He will help us a lot. Not only me on the field, but also his teammates, especially the young players around him.

“The players will hear that Aaron Ramsey has signed and that will be exciting for them too. To be on the pitch together.

“The following weeks will show a lot of things in our game.”

It was also a special day for Aaron's eldest son who signed a deal to link up with Cardiff City’s academy.

Ramsey added it was a "very proud day" for him seeing his son follow in his footsteps.

The Bluebirds jetted off to the South of Portugal this morning for a pre-season training camp where they'll face S.C. Braga and FC Porto this week.