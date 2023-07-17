A woman accused of killing a great grandfather on Christmas Eve while over the drink drive limit has appeared in court.

Katrina Mahoney, 33, is accused of causing the death of Ron Fealey, 82, by careless driving.

The pensioner, who was a retired intensive care nurse, was hit by a car in Avenue De Clichy, Merthyr Tydfil on Christmas Eve last year.

The defendant, of Hawthorn Avenue, Gurnos, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on Monday.

Katrina Mahoney will enter pleas next month Credit: Media Wales

The charges were read to her and she did not enter pleas but appeared shaken in the dock.

She will appear at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court next month, when her pleas will be entered.

Paying tribute to Mr Fealey, his family said the pensioner's "main love" for more than 40 years had been the local rugby club, Dowlais RFC.

It became a "lifelong obsession" according to his family, after he first went along to watch his sons play.

Katrina Mahoney appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on Monday Credit: Media Wales

After retirement he worked for social services taking foster children back and forth to school - a job he "really enjoyed."

They said: “Dad was one of a kind. Even though he was 82 years old, he was very fit and well, visiting the gym twice a week. He was funny, intelligent and caring – he loved to help others. “He and his wife Mayo also provided nursing care for children on their annual pilgrimage to Lourdes, France, with Group 102 of the HCPT. He will be greatly missed by all the family especially his four grandchildren and his four great-grandchildren, his fifth was due in May.

"He still played a very active role in all of their lives.”

