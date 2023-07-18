Cardiff City pay final instalment of Emiliano Sala transfer fee

Cardiff City has confirmed the club has paid off the final instalment of the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala.

It comes after the Championship side was ordered to pay both the second and third instalments to FC Nantes by football's governing body FIFA.

The Argentine was set to become the Bluebirds' record transfer when the Piper Malibu aircraft he was in crashed into the British Channel, killing both Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson, 59.

Emiliano Sala was set to become Cardiff City's most expensive player after agreeing to join the Bluebirds from French side FC Nantes Credit: PA Images

Sala, 28, was flying to Wales from France to join the then-Premier League club Cardiff City in a £15 million transfer from Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Cardiff City Football Club made it clear in a statement published on its website that it intended to continue its legal action in the French courts.

The dispute of the payment of the fee, which was due in three instalments, led to the club being placed under a partial transfer embargo this summer.

It means Erol Bulut's side isn't able to pay fees for players during this transfer window. It is, however, allowed to bring players in on loan and on free transfers.

Keith Morgan from the Cardiff City Supporters Trust told members: "We wanted to make you aware that the Trust has been informed that Cardiff City FC has met the final payment due under the Emiliano Sala transfer to Nantes.

"This means the club has complied with the instruction by FIFA and also means there is no risk of breaching the EFL ruling.

"This is excellent news and brings to an end a very difficult time and also means that everyone at Cardiff City will be completely focused as we prepare for the new Championship season starting next month."