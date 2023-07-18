A company in Baglan, Neath Port Talbot, has been fined £1m after an employee lost an eye and nine teeth in an accident at work.

The worker, who was employed by Sofidel UK Limited, a manufacturer of kitchen and toilet tissue, was injured when he was hit in the face by a crane hook.

In November 2019 the man was using an overhead crane to free a paper reel which had become stuck on the exit rails of a paper machine.

However, as he did so, the crane made contact with a spinning reel, causing the hook to "swing violently", according to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

As well as losing an eye and nine teeth, the employee also sustained multiple fractures to his face.

Sofidel UK Limited pleaded guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act and were find £1m.

They were also ordered to pay costs of £13,466.50.

The HSE said it found the company "failed to carry out a suitable and sufficient risk assessment."

It added: "The issue [which led to the man's injury] was happening regularly, yet no risk assessment had been undertaken despite operators being provided with basic equipment to use in these circumstances.”

Speaking after the hearing at Swansea Magistrates' Court last week, HSE Inspector Matthew Gray said: "This incident could so easily have been avoided by carrying out a suitable risk assessment which included non-routine operations such as clearing of blockages, and by implementing appropriate control measures and safe working practices.

"Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...