Parents and guardians in Wales are paying more for summer holiday childcare than anywhere else in the UK.

Putting a child into a holiday club here has an average weekly cost of £168, £11 more per week than the typical price across the UK as a whole, according to the Coram Family and childcare charity.

Its research based on surveys from local authorities in Wales, England and Scotland, found the cost of holiday childcare is 2.3 times more expensive than after-school clubs in term time.

18% of Welsh local authorities say they have enough childcare provision for the summer holidays - higher than elsewhere in the UK

Six weeks of childcare during the summer holidays could cost almost £1,000 for each school-age child.

UK-wide, families will pay an average of £943 per child over the holiday period, £538 more than six weeks of term time provision.

Alex Fudge from Clybiau Plant Cymru Kid's Club says good care comes at a cost

Slightly fewer than a fifth of Welsh local authorities said they have sufficient childcare for all parents working full-time.

However, that figure - which stands at 18% - is the highest in the UK.

The proportion of local authorities reporting sufficient space has risen in Wales.

But just 5% said they have enough childcare provision for children with disabilities or for older children aged between 11 and 14 year olds.

Coram is calling on the Welsh Government, as well as those in charge in England and Scotland, to do more to improve the situation for parents and guardians.

Across the UK, holiday childcare costs are almost two and a half times more expensive than during term time Credit: PA

Megan Jarvie, from Coram, said: “The high of cost of holiday childcare is going to put a further strain on families’ already stretched budgets. Even if families are able to afford these costs, many will struggle to find a place as we have found shortages right across the country.

“Starting school doesn’t mean that childcare needs end. Instead, many find that it becomes more challenging to find options that are right for their family, particularly during the long school holidays.

“New Government funding to help improve childcare options during term time is welcome – but families need childcare right through the year.”

Sam Rowlands, Conservative MS for north Wales, wants to see all children go on a residential trip

In Flintshire, the council is looking at ways to increase the number of childminders, with numbers following the national trend of decreasing in recent years. It has been an issue since the pandemic.

The council will examine an interim report into the issue this week.

The report says: "During the pandemic childcare workforce staff retention and retcruitment has become an issue and continues to be so.

"This issue requires urgent attention as it is impeding on the ability of the sector to develop and grow to meet the requirements of Welsh Government childcare initiatives."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance of childcare and play provision, including holiday play schemes.

The Welsh Government said it provides more childcare for three and four year olds than the UK Government, including "some holiday provision" Credit: PA

“Our Childcare Offer provides 30 hours of funded childcare a week for up to 48 weeks a year for three and four-year-olds of eligible parents, which includes parents in education or training, compared to 38 weeks of the year in England, for working parents only. This includes some holiday provision.

“Over the summer holidays we are also funding our Playworks scheme, providing high quality play opportunities, and our Food and Fun scheme is available in every local authority area, working to tackle holiday hunger.

"Local authorities and community groups are also working to support children and families over the summer and parents should contact their Family Information Service for more information.”

