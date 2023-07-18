TV director found not guilty of killing retired teacher

A television director has been found not guilty of killing a total stranger after pushing him in a row over Welsh independence.The court heard Hywel Williams and Peter Ormerod had a strong exchange of views on various topics, including Welsh politics, while drinking in a pub in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on September 24 last year.

The jury was told matters turned physical after the pair left the bar with Mr Williams, 40, pushing Mr Ormerod, 75, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head.

Mr Ormerod, a former maths teacher, died in hospital four days later after suffering an unsurvivable brain injury.

The incident happened at the Portobello Inn on Station Road in Burry Port in September 2022 Credit: Media Wales

Mr Williams denied manslaughter, insisting that he felt "scared" and "threatened" when the OAP "came at him" as he was on his phone, and saying he instinctively pushed him away.

The prosecution position was that the defendant did not need to use any physical force at all and that he lost his temper.

Mr Williams, who spent 16 years working on popular S4C Welsh-language soap opera Pobl y Cwm, was acquitted following a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

Releasing the defendant from the dock the judge described it as a "terribly, terribly sad case".The court had previously heard how Mr Williams was in Burry Port on the weekend of September 24 last year visiting his mother, something he did every month.

The pair ate at the town's Hope and Anchor restaurant on the Saturday evening before going to the Portobello bar for a drink.

The court heard Mr Williams' mother, Marilyn, said "hello" to fellow customer Mr Ormerod, and the three of them began talking. During the course of the evening the two men bought each other pints of Guinness and talked about a range of topics including Welsh independence, with Mr Ormerod apparently of the view that Wales was too small to go it alone.

Hywel Williams, 40, said he felt "scared" and "threatened" when the Mr Ormerod "came at him" Credit: Media Wales

The court heard things came to ahead when Mr Williams, of North Clive Street, Grangetown, Cardiff, later left the pub to respond to a phone message about work.

Mr Ormerod left the bar soon after, and was described by the landlord of the Portobello Inn, Malcolm Parker, as looking like he had a "bee in his bonnet".

The jury was told how a brief confrontation between the two men ensued outside the nearby Carmarthenshire Coffee Company café on Station Road, which resulted in Mr Ormerod being pushed to the floor and hitting his head.

When Mr Williams saw blood and realised the other man was not moving he dialled 999 and ran for a defibrillator.Mr Ormerod, who taught at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School for Boys in Carmarthen, and at the Welsh language school Ysgol Bro Myrddin during his teaching career, was taken by road ambulance to Morriston Hospital.

He was then airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for specialist treatment but died in hospital on September 28, four days after the incident, having suffered traumatic head and brain injuries.Speaking after the verdict was delivered Judge Paul Thomas KC described it as a "terribly, terribly sad case" and offered his condolences to Mr Ormerod's family.

The judge also thanked the jurors for the care they had taken in their deliberations.