Ethan Ampadu joins Cardiff and Swansea Championship rivals

Welsh international Ethan Ampadu has signed for Championship outfit Leeds United on a four-year deal from Chelsea.

In means he'll be turning out against Cardiff City and Swansea City in the second tier next season.

The defender could make his debut against the Bluebirds, who travel to Elland Road on the opening day of the season.

Ampadu started his professional career at Exeter before joining Premier League giants Chelsea.

A series of loan moves followed, with the Welshman having stints in Germany, Italy and closer to home at Sheffield United.

After signing for the Yorkshire club, Ampadu told LUTV: "It was important for me to stabilise, find a home and get a bit of continuity. That always helps as a player.

"Obviously English football is where everyone wants to be, so I'm really happy with that."

Ethan Ampadu has turned out for his country on fourty-fourty occations. Credit: PA Images

Ampadu joins the recently relegated side who will be looking to make a return to the Premier League are the first time of asking this season.

"With the history [of the club], I don't think that needs to be sold [to you by the manager]. Everyone knows how big of a club Leeds is.

"We're in the position we're in now but we all know we want more."

He could be lining up against his international captain on the opening day of the Championship season following Aaron Ramsey's free transfer to Cardiff City from French side Nice.

