King Charles and Queen Camilla are due to visit Wales on Thursday for the first time since their Coronation.

Their Majesties the King and Queen will be meeting people in the local community in Brecon who take part in volunteering or are members of the public service sector.

The visit will take place around Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon, where elements of Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show will be set up in the field alongside the building.

The King is set to be invited to add some soil to an oak sapling which will later be replanted in the Brecon County Showground.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited Wrexham in December Credit: Toby King/PA

Theatr Brycheiniog was officially opened by The King, when he was known as The Prince of Wales, in July 1997.

The theatre, which sits alongside the start of the historic Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal, in the heart of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, is Mid Wales’ principal space for theatre, the arts, and culture.

Their Majesties will have the opportunity to see livestock, speak to local food and drink producers and meet representatives from Black Mountains College, a new college based in Brecon with courses specialising in adapting to the climate emergency.

The King and Queen are also expected to unveil a plaque to mark the visit.

During the reception at the theatre, their Majesties are expected to meet with Welsh Coronation Champions and members of the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, the latter of which the late Duke of Edinburgh was a Patron.

