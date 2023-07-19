A union representing firefighters has criticised proposals to change provision in north Wales that could put some firefighters' jobs at risk.

The plans aim to improve services in rural areas but the three options being considered, could see cuts to full-time positions, certain stations close and could also see Wrexham lose a fire engine.

Fire chiefs want to reorganise the service to enhance emergency cover in Corwen, Dolgellau and Porthmadog.

However the North Wales Fire Brigade Union claim the plans have become less about improving emergency cover and more of a "money-saving" activity.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is launching a consultation on the plans on Friday (July 21).

With plans to improve services in rural areas, full-time firefighters in north Wales could see their contracts at risk. Credit: PA Images

In their report 'Right Place, Right Time and Right Skills', the fire service has asked the public for their feedback on the proposed three options.

These options include:

Option 1:

Reallocation of 12 rural firefighters and 28 full-time firefighters from Rhyl and Deeside station to the three new day staffed stations. ﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Option 2:

Removal of one of Wrexham's three fire engines, resulting in the loss of 22 firefighter jobs to achieve savings of approximately £1.1 million.

Option 3:

Closure of fire stations in Llanberis, Beaumaris, Abersoch, Cerrigydrudion, and Conwy, leading to the loss of 36 full-time firefighters and 38 on-call firefighters.

Campaigners are now fighting to retain Wrexham's second full-time fire engine. Credit: Welsh government

Chief Fire Officer for North Wales Fire & Rescue Dawn Docx said the changes will help bring services in certain areas up to the same level as other parts of north Wales.

She said: “Emergency cover means being able to provide an equitable service across our diverse communities.

"Diverse in terms of location and geography, in terms of the types of incidents we respond to, and also in terms of the people we serve, no matter who you are.

“We aim to achieve this by managing our resources, our budget and our people as effectively as possible."

Following the development, a north Wales firefighter and union boss said they have "huge concerns" about proposals to shake up services in the region.

Stuart Stanley, Chair of North Wales Fire Brigade Union has accused bosses of a "spectacular own goal".

He said: "This was a consultation to look at fire cover, the focus switched from improving fire cover to saving money.

"We are disappointed at the potential loss of 36 full time jobs, 38 part time jobs and an appliance in Wrexham - which is a booming city and people in North Wales deserve better."

He added: "This is entirely to do with money."

The planned changes are down to trying to staff rural areas better - Mr Stanley admits that is needed but says these are not the solutions.

Campaigners are now fighting to retain Wrexham's second full-time fire engine, expressing concerns that options two and three would result in the loss of half the town's firefighters.

Councillor Becca Martin said: "What doesn't work is slashing the cover for Wrexham and surrounding areas." Credit: Plaid Cymru

Councillor Becca Martin, who represents Acton and Maesydre for Plaid Cymru, said that this is not the first time such cuts are happening.

She said: "Back in 2016-17, a similar cut was proposed for Wrexham's second whole-time pump and that was defeated by a huge public campaign.

"What doesn't work is slashing the cover for Wrexham and surrounding areas.

"This is an area with a large industrial estate, Europe's second largest prison, areas of high deprivation and vulnerable people as well as high-rise buildings that need specialist equipment to reach them in an emergency."

A consultation on the plans begins on 21 July and runs until 22 September.