A public footpath was left flooded and littered with sanitary products after heavy rain in Port Talbot.

One local resident claimed it is an ongoing issue and the pavement is covered with sewage overflow every time it rains heavily.

Pictures of the path near the Ynys-y-Gored housing estate show water spouting out of the manhole cover and litter, that appears to be used sanitary items, nearby.

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water said it was aware of recent flooding and would investigate when high levels of storm water in the system had subsided.

One resident, who has lived in the area for the last nine months, said the flooding often leaves a horrendous smell.

They said: "It’s bad pollution and it’s on the public pathway all the time. I ring Welsh Water and they will come out and pump it but every time it rains it’s back on the path again.

"There are obviously issues going on here somewhere. I went out in the morning and the smell was so bad I had to come back into my house. People are walking through that.

"Because it’s sewage and drain water combined it looks like clear water but it’s not – it’s pretty dirty. People walk their dogs through it and children walk through it."

He added that wipes and sanitary products are left along the path after the drains have overflowed, describing it as "disgusting".

The resident said people are walking through the mess "daily, which is unacceptable".

The route between Port Talbot and Cymmer is used by cyclists, dog walkers and pedestrians.

A spokesperson for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water said: “We are aware of the flooding at Ynys-y-Gored in Port Talbot and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused. Our teams worked over the weekend to resolve the situation by installing a pump to bypass the affected section of pipe.“We do need to undertake investigations into what is causing the flooding but we need to let the high levels of storm water in the system following the heavy rain drop before we can start.

"We would like to assure customers we will start the investigations as soon as we can and thank them for bearing with us.”