Dozens of Wrexham fans have made their way to the United States as Phil Parkinson's side start their preseason tour.

The north Wales-based club have gained worldwide attention after being taken over by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Since then, the success of the 'Welcome to Wrexham' TV series has amassed the team fans from all corners of the globe.

51,000 fans are expected to pack into the Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina to see Wrexham take on Premier League giants Chelsea.

The game will be televised and the game kicks off at 00:30 Thursday morning.

Nathan Salt, 27, also travelled out to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to watch the game and will follow the team to California. He thinks it is a trip of a lifetime for Wrexham fans.

Nathan Salt says following Wrexham to the US is a "trip of a lifetime" Credit: Nathan Salt

He told ITV Wales: "I'm really not fussed about the results. If you get through injury free that's great but it's all about the legacy Wrexham leave on this first ever trip to the US.

"The full first team went to the Children's Hospital here. I know that went down really well.

"I haven't seen many Chelsea fans yet but I'm sure that will change through the day.

"It feels like a Wrexham takeover where I am. I was walking down the street and I heard someone shouting my name.

Sean Griffiths, 37, said it was surreal to see how many people in the US knew about the club Credit: Sean Griffiths

"When I turned around, I saw it was Wayne [Jones] from the Turf!"

Sean Griffiths, 37, stopped off in New York on his way to North Carolina to watch his team take on Chelsea tonight.

He told ITV Wales that it is not just fans from Wrexham who have made their way over to see the Paul Mullin and co.

He said: "We were having breakfast with some people who had travelled across America and driven 13 hours to come and watch the match because they wanted to feel part of the documentary.

"The experience is quite surreal. When you're born and bred in an area and it's all about football you talk about the team and the community and you've travelled to over to America and people are genuinely interested in the town and the football club.

"We fly back on Friday. I would've loved to stay there a bit longer. I feel very privileged to experience this with some of my friends."

After taking on Chelsea the team will travel to California to face LA Galaxy II, the former MLS Cup champion's reserve side, on Sunday 23rd July.

Wrexham have two more games in the following week starting with Manchester United in San Diego on Wednesday.

They round off their US tour with a match against Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park on Saturday 29 July.

Phil Parkinson's men host MK Dons on the first day of the League Two season.

Tonight's match is the second outing for Wrexham this preseason, having already defeated Bala Town 4-2 in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

The clash with Chelsea gives fans a chance to see new signing Will Boyle who arrived from Championship side Huddersfield Town last week.

