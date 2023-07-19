Sir Tom Jones is set to play in Cardiff for his first run of headline shows in the capital for over 21 years.

The 83-year-old Treforest singer will bring his Ages & Stages tour to the historic Cardiff Castle in a much-anticipated run of three shows.

With a career spanning over 50 years, the Welsh icon is sure to have fans flocking to the capital from across the country, as well as further afield.

While co-headlining with Stereophonics in June last year, it has been more than two decades since the sex-bomb singer headed up a Cardiff gig on his own.

Here's all the information you need to know about tickets, event information and road closures.

When is Tom Jones at Cardiff Castle?

Tom Jones' concerts are the latest in a string of outdoor summer gigs at Cardiff Castle Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Tom Jones is playing in Cardiff Castle on Friday, July 21 and Monday, July 24, as well as a third date on Saturday, August 5.

Can you still buy Tom Jones tickets?

According to Ticketmaster, fans looking to snap up a last-minute ticket are in luck, as there are still a limited number of tickets available for all three dates.

Who is supporting Tom Jones?

The shows on Friday, July 21 and Monday, July 24 will be supported by Far From Saints, a band led by Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, The Wind and the Wave's Patty Lynn (vocals) and Dwight Baker (guitar).

Far From Saints onstage at the Royal Albert Hall in March 2023 Credit: PA

Tom Jones' show on Monday, July 24 will be supported by Ward Thomas, a country-pop duo.

Will there be road closures?

A Cardiff Council spokesperson confirmed that traffic will be held on Castle Street for a short period of time to allow the crowds to disperse after the event has taken place.

There are no further road closures planned.

What's the setlist for Tom Jones?

According to Tom Jones' latest concert in France, the Ages & Stages tour setlist is as follows:

Born in Treforest, Pontypridd, Sir Tom soared to fame in 1965 when 'It's Not Unusual' reached number 1 in the UK and US music charts. Credit: PA

I'm Growing Old

Not Dark Yet

It's Not Unusual

What's New Pussycat?

The Windmills of Your Mind

Sex Bomb

Popstar

One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

Green Grass of Home

Across the Borderline

Talking Reality Television Blues

I Won't Crumble with You If You Fall

Tower of Song

Delilah

You Can Leave Your Hat On

If I Only Knew

Kiss

Encore:

One Hell of a Life

Strange Things Happening Every Day

Johnny B. Goode

Great Balls of Fire

He has sold more than 100 million records during his decades long career Credit: PA

Is there parking at Cardiff Castle?

There will be no parking at the event, so fans will have to look for parking options elsewhere in the city.

Which items can you take into the concert?

According to Ticketmaster, there will be bag searches in operation for concert attendees.

The bag policy for Live at Cardiff Castle events includes the following information:

Umbrellas are not permitted

Any cameras that are deemed as “Professional” will not be permitted

You are permitted to bring required medication into Cardiff Castle with a copy of your prescription or a doctor’s note. The policy requires you make sure you only bring enough for the duration of the festival and ensure you keep it safe with you at all times

1 x sealed water bottle is permitted per person max 500ml

1 x empty reusable water bottle is permitted – there is free drinking water available at re-fill drinking stations

If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only

Will Tom Jones tour in 2024?

Tom Jones is not due to play any gigs in 2024 currently. Although there's still time for him to add some further dates to the diary, this may be the last chance fans will get to see the iconic Welsh singer performing live in some time.

