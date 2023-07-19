Warren Gatland has announced the Wales squad ahead of the Summer Series clash with England at the Principality Stadium.

It comes as Wales prepare for the Rugby World Cup in France in September, when the 43-man squad will be whittled down to 33.

The squad will now travel for a training camp in Turkey before they line up against England.

Most notable are some of the absences, with number 8 Taulupe Faletau not included due to injury.

Wales have not played since a difficult Six Nations campaign earlier this year Credit: PA

Alex Cuthbert, Owen William, Johnny Williams and Joe Roberts are also missing from the squad for the eight-day training camp in Turkey.

There is still room for the five players to join up with the rest of the squad, bolstering the number of players to 48.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau is amongst the players to miss out due to injury Credit: PA

Several uncapped players have been named in the squad, including 31-year-old prop Henry Thomas who would not have been eligible under previous selection criteria given he plays outside Wales, for Montpellier.

Less surprising is the inclusion of rising stars Louis Rees-Zammit and Rio Dyer, who have 25 and 7 caps respectively.

Leigh Halfpenny could reach a significant milestone after his inclusion. If he appears against England he would win his 100th international cap.

Cardiff Rugby winger Josh Adams could also make it a half century of appearances for Wales.

However, Wales will be without several legends for the first time following the retirements of Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi.

It also remains to be seen who will captain Wales, with usual skipper Ken Owens ruled out of the World Cup due to a back injury.

Wales will be without Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric after both retired following the Six Nations Credit: PA

The team have been preparing for the busy months ahead with a high altitude training camp in Switzerland.

Following Wednesday's announcement, Gatland said: “We’re really pleased with how our two-week training camp has gone in Switzerland. The players worked extremely hard and made really good progress.“As well as having the natural benefits from living at high altitude, players experienced temperatures in the mid-to late thirties [degrees centigrade] during our on-pitch sessions which will be good preparation for our next camp in Turkey."

He added: “The 43 players travelling to Turkey are all available for selection for the first match against England on 5 August. Those not travelling remain in our wider training squad and will join back up with us on our return to Wales.“We’ve decided to keep a larger group in our squad as we prepare for our three Vodafone Summer Series matches. We know injuries unfortunately can be picked up along the way, so it’s important to ensure that as wide a number of players as possible are up to speed with our plans.”

The game against England next month will be the first time Wales have played since a disappointing Six Nations tournament earlier this year, when they looked at risk at times of securing the unwanted wooden-spoon.

Leigh Halfpenny could win his 100th cap against England Credit: PA

A 41-28 defeat in Paris is the side's last result.

Wales' last game against England resulted in a 20-10 defeat, although the performance gave some cause for optimism.

Two matches against England and one against the Springboks are in store in August before Wales kick off their World Cup campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on 10 September.

Wales will play England on 5 August at the Principality Stadium.

