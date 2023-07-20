Welsh singer and presenter Aled Jones was reportedly robbed of his £17,000 Rolex watch on the streets of London.

The Songs of Praise presenter was allegedly targeted while walking in Chiswick, west London, with his 18-year-old son Lucas, earlier this month.

Mr Jones is said to be "shocked" following the incident, which was originally reported in The Sun newspaper.

He was reportedly targeted for his Rolex Daytona watch.

Police said a 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has since been charged with robbery.

Aled Jones was reportedly targeted for his watch Credit: PA Images

Officers from the Met Police were called at 5.30pm on Friday, 7 July.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Following an investigation by detectives a 16-year-old from Felltham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged on Friday, 14 July with one count of robbery.

"At about 17:40hrs a 52-year-old man reported he had been approached by a male who threatened him with a machete and demanded his watch."

"He was kept in custody and appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court the next day. He was bailed to appear at Wimbledon Youth Court for trial on Thursday, 24 August."

Mr Jones' representatives declined to comment when approached by ITV Wales.

