Eryri/Snowdonia is set to get its own Monopoly edition – and the public will get to have its say on what is included.

It comes after Eryri beat The Alps, The Black Forest and The Fjords in a 20-way contest of Europe’s leading beauty spots, conducted by the makers of Monopoly, to find the next area to have the board game dedicated to it.

The factors taken into consideration by games’ bosses in this contest were places that had tourist appeal and stunning landmarks.

Winning Moves Custom Games Executive, Yasmin East said: “We expect to be wonderfully spoiled for choices putting this unique and official Monopoly board for Snowdonia together.

The public have been asked to choose Eryri landmarks to replace the iconic squares. Credit: ITV Wales

“We haven’t been to Wales for eight years. Each time we do the boards are hugely popular. We expect this one to sell all over the world.”

Even the iconic tokens will be getting a Snowdonia spin to them, like a pair of walking boots replacing the famous boot and a sheep instead of the Scottie Dog.

Chance and Community Chest cards will also customised to Eryri with one suggestion being to fine players for ‘Wild Camping’ without prior permission.

The creators of the game are expecting Yr Wyddfa (known in English as Mount Snowdon) to be the favourite to replace Mayfair as the most valuable square. Other suggestions include Eryri National Park and Harlech Castle.

It's not the first time Monopoly has had a Welsh-style makeover, with previous editions including Wales-Cymru, Cardiff, Swansea and Newport.

The public have been asked to email suggestions for locations and game pieces to be included to snowdonia@winningmoves.co.uk or the official Monopoly: Snowdonia Edition Facebook page.

The deadline for nominations is 23.59pm on Tuesday 15 August 2023.

