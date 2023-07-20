Wrexham suffered a heavy defeat to Chelsea in the opening game of their US tour in front of a more than 50,000-strong crowd.

Two first-half goals from Ian Maatsen made it an uphill task for Phil Parkinson's men, who in the end were beaten 5-0.

Second half strikes from Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chillwell put the game out of reach of the Red Dragons.

After the game, Ben Foster spoke with Football Daily about his amazement about the amount of support his side had in the US.

He said: "We didn't know what to expect tonight. We thought there may be a few red shirts and a few chants.

"That many red shirts was phenomenal and they kept us going.

"You've got to think about the levels. We were playing non-league last season. The lads worked really hard.

"The result didn't go our way but we got a lot of positives out of it".

One of the many Wrexham fans in the stands was Nathan Salt, who is also heading California to see the Red Dragons take on LA Galaxy II on the weekend.

He told ITV Wales: "I'm really not fussed about the results. If you get through injury free that's great but it's all about the legacy Wrexham leave on this first ever trip to the US.

"The full first team went to the Children's Hospital here. I know that went down really well.

"It feels like a Wrexham takeover where I am. I was walking down the street and I heard someone shouting my name."

Wrexham continue their US tour against LA Galaxy II, the former MLS Cup champion's reserve side, on Sunday 23rd July.

Wrexham have two more games in the next week starting with Manchester United in San Diego on Wednesday.

They round off their stateside trip with a match against Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park on Saturday 29 July.

