King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been meeting an array of Welsh livestock, including a llama, during their royal visit to Brecon on Thursday.

Their Majesties the King and Queen visited the town in their first official visit to Wales since the Coronation.

Crowds gathered to greet the Royals, along with First Minister Mark Drakeford, who was waiting to welcome them.

First Minister Mark Drakeford attended the Coronation of King Charles back in May Credit: PA

Their Majesties have been meeting with people who take part in volunteering or are members of the public service sector.

Elements of the Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show were set up for the Royals to view in the field next to the Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon.Theatr Brycheiniog was officially opened by The King, when he was known as The Prince of Wales, in July 1997.

King Charles looked in a jovial mood as he met livestock in Brecon Credit: PA

Their Majesties met an array of livestock, spoke to local food and drink producers and met representatives from Black Mountains College, a new college based in Brecon with courses specialising in adapting to the climate emergency.

The King and Queen are also expected to unveil a plaque later in the day to mark the visit.

