A man has been jailed for killing his girlfriend's paedophile brother, who used his final breaths to say who had attacked him.

Carl Ball, 51, was jailed in 2001 after being convicted of rape and sexual abuse of a child.

He died on 19 August 2022 after being attacked by Andrew Southwood, a court heard.

The court heard Southwood, 39, was the partner of Ball's sister Katie. Mr Ball suffered internal bleeding after he was assaulted outside his flat in Duffryn, Newport on August 19, 2022.

As he lay dying outside his home, Newport Crown Court heard he muttered Southwood's name in his final breaths to his other sister. She said: "I said: 'Who done this to you Carl?' and he said: 'Southwood with a plank'. That was the last words he said - 'Southwood with a plank'."

Prosecutor Mark Cotter KC said Ball has "led a troubled life" that was riddled with drink and drug abuse.“There is some evidence of bad blood between Andrew Southwood and members of the Ball family,” Mr Cotter said.He added DNA and mobile phone evidence linked the fatal attack to Southwood.

Southwood was jailed for 20 years

Mr Cotter said: “We may never know for sure why he did it and we may never know for sure whether others participated in the attack.“However, the prosecution case is that Andrew Southwood wielded that plank of wood.”

Southwood, of Duffryn, Newport, denied murder but was found guilty by a jury.He was jailed for life with the judge ordering a minimum tariff of 20 years before he is eligible for parole.

At the time of his death, Mr Ball's family said: "On behalf of myself, Carl’s family, and friends, we are extremely shocked at what has happened.

“It feels so unreal. He was loved and cherished by us all.

“We ask for some time alone for us to grieve in peace.”

The court heard Southwood showed "no remorse" for his actions

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie, from Gwent Police said Southwood has shown "no remorse" for his actions."

“Andrew Southwood has shown no remorse for his crime and actively tried to mislead officers as they investigated the circumstances of Carl Ball’s death.

“The catalogue of evidence gathered by the investigation team and presented to the jury ultimately led to Southwood being found guilty.

"It's the job of police officers to keep the public safe and it is our duty to protect all members of our communities if they need us should a crime be committed.

"This case is an example of taking the law in to your own hands - one life has been lost and another will be spent in prison.

“During this trial the family have heard distressing details about their loved one's death and our thoughts remain with them. I hope the conclusion of the case brings them some closure."