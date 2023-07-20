The popular Lisvane and Llanishen reservoir will reopen next week after being saved by the community.

It's hoped the attraction will create a hub for health and wellbeing, whilst protecting and enhancing the biodiversity of the site.

The Victorian landmark came under threat in 2001 and members of the community formed the Reservoir Action Group (RAG), managing to save it.

The site will welcome visitors from July 28 this year and aims to offer various facilities. Credit: Welsh Water

Built in the late-19th century, Llanishen Reservoirs, located in the north of Cardiff, covers 110 acres of green and blue space.

The historic landmark was once a popular sailing, fishing and walking spot, where the likes of Olympic sailor Hannah Mills OBE first learned to sail.

Before the opening of the reservoir, members of Heathwood Swimming group got the opportunity to dip their feet in the waters on Thursday 20 July.

Members of Heathwood Swimming group after swimming at the Lisvane and Llanishen reservoir.

Talking about his experience, swim coach and Director of Heathwood Swimming, Dave Tonge said: "It feels like we're all kids on Christmas Day with the news of this fantastic facility opening in North Cardiff and to be the first swimmers to swim here was a real privilege.

"Having this fantastic facility on our doorstep we will surely see many more people getting involved In our sport.

"I would encourage everyone to come up and take a look at the effort that has gone in to setting this amazing facility up.

It comes as the RNLI are warning about a likely rise in the number of people getting into difficulty in water in the coming weeks and what to do if you see someone in trouble.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know