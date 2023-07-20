Play Brightcove video

A man from Mold is on the verge of breaking the world record for the most number of ultra-triathlons on consecutive days.

Sean Conway, 42, has spent the last 101 days completing the challenge, which consists of 2.4 miles of swimming, 112 miles of cycling, and a full marathon (26.2 miles) of running each day.

He's due to finish off his 102nd consecutive ultra-triathlon, beating the previous world record by a day.

Over the course of his challenge, Mr Conway has run, walked and cycled the distance from Mold to Cape Town, South Africa, and back.

Sean Conway is on track to break the world record. Credit: Justin Fletcher Photography

The adventurer told ITV Wales about how he thinks he'll feel when he crosses the finish line just a couple of hours before he's due to complete his three-month long mission.

He said: "I think I'll feel relief. Relieved I won't need to wake up at 4:29am every morning and spend 15 hours doing the same course over and over again."

While Mr Conway has had to overcome numerous injuries as well as mental and physical barriers, he believes one of the hardest things he's had to deal with is being away from his family.

He said: "I just miss being a dad. Going to the park and those sorts of things. I just miss that.

"I'm looking forward to becoming a dad and a husband again. That's something I've been looking forward to since day one to be honest.

"I miss the kids. Sometimes I get home so late they're in bed already and then I wake up before they wake up. I think they know I still exist."

Sean Conway during the challenge. Credit: Justin Fletcher Photography

Mr Conway has been running in aid of the True Venture Foundation which encourages children to get involved in sports. He told us it's what has kept him motivated while battling the elements.

He said: "I've got two young kids and I've seen the challenges of getting kids into sports.

"That's partly why I wanted to do this, to raise awareness and to get kids into sport.

"I'm just trying to lead by example for my kids and when they moan about have sore fingers from playing the guitar I can say 'wait, wait, wait, I've got a story for you'.

"Hopefully me doing this will help spread the word about how important sport is for everyone."

