An inquest has confirmed that a Scout leader who was accused of sexually abusing two women when they were teenagers, killed himself.

Phillip Perks’ body was found in a storage unit at the Penarth and District Scouts hut on 14 March last year, a day after he was bailed by South Wales Police.

Locally known as Pinky, the 55-year-old resident of Dinas Powys, led the Explorer Scout Unit in Penarth for two decades.

He was arrested and questioned by police over the abuse allegations shortly after his alleged victims made reports in the same month.

The two alleged victims – now in their 30s – said the abuse took place when they were both aged 16 and were members of the Scouts.

General view of the Penarth Scout hut where Phillip Perks took his life. Credit: PA Image

After Perks’ death, the women accused the Scouts of trying to “silence” them and raised concerns about the organisation’s safeguarding procedures.

They have since launched a civil claim against the Scouts.

Today, at South Wales Central Coroner’s Court, area coroner Patricia Morgan concluded that the Scout leader's medical cause of death was hanging and that he had died by suicide.

During the hearing, the court heard Perks had been arrested at his home on the evening of Saturday 12 March.

In a statement read to the court, Perks’ wife said prior to leaving the house, her husband had apologised to her, but he gave no indication that he intended to harm himself.

Perks visited a fellow Scout leader’s house to return equipment, documents and keys to him, telling him he was taking time away from scouting due to complaints made against him.

He then headed to the scout hut where he was later found after his family made a missing person report to police.

A toxicology report found he had no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

PC Ian Bell, of South Wales Police said:" No mobile phone or letter was recovered."

Perks had no history of any health problems and family members including his sister, Julie Anne Perks, expressed “shock” that he harmed himself.

Perks was kept on as a leader by Scouts Cymru until his suspension from the organisation days before his death.

The Scouts have previously said its “number one priority” was the safety of young people in its care, with everyone working to a “strict code of practice”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...