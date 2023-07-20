Twelve people have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a memorial ride-out event in Cardiff.

The men, aged between 18 and 52, have been arrested in connection with the event on Saturday, June 10, which was to commemorate two teenage boys who died in a crash in Ely, Cardiff.Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were riding an e-bike through the Cardiff suburb and were being followed by a police van moments before they fatally crashed on 22 May.

Harvey Evans and Kyrees Sullivan died after the bike they were travelling on crashed Credit: Family photographs

Following their deaths, large scale disorder broke out in Ely which has so far led to 27 arrests.

The memorial ride-out for the teenagers involved a large group of bikes and other vehicles travelling between Barry and Cardiff, with some of those involved driving "in a manner that exposed road users and pedestrians to risk," South Wales Police say.

The latest arrests are part of an "ongoing proactive investigation," according to officers.

As part of the investigation, 23 vehicles including 11 quad bikes and two all-terrain vehicles were seized from a unit in Wilson Road, Ely on Friday, June 16.Two men, aged 28 and 41, were also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and other offences. They are on police bail pending further enquiries.

South Wales Police is appealing for CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage relating to the ride-out event.

